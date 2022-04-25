Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Myanmar junta court delays verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi corruption trial
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Myanmar junta court delays verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi corruption trial

Myanmar junta court delays verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi corruption trial
File photo of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo: AFP/Michal Cizek)
25 Apr 2022 02:51PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 02:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Monday (Apr 25) postponed giving its first verdict in the corruption trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a junta spokesman told AFP, a case which could see the Nobel laureate jailed for 15 years.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud, and she faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

"There was no verdict today," in the corruption trial in which Suu Kyi is accused of accepting a bribe of US$600,000 cash and gold bars from the former chief minister of Yangon, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP.

He did not give any details on when a verdict would be reached.

Journalists have been barred from attending the special court hearings in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.

Suu Kyi has already been handed a six-year sentence for violating COVID-19 rules and walkie-talkie import regulations - likely excluding the popular leader from elections the junta has said it plans to hold by next year.

Under a previous junta regime, Suu Kyi spent long spells under house arrest at her family's colonial-era mansion in Yangon.

More than 1,700 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Related:

Source: AFP/ng

Related Topics

Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us