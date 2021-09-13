Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to appear at a court hearing on Monday (Sep 13) for health reasons, a member of her legal team said, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since her overthrow in a Feb 1 military coup, did not have the coronavirus but felt ill having not travelled in a vehicle for a long time, lawyer Min Min Soe said.

The popular Nobel Peace Prize winner has spent about half of the past three decades in various forms of detention over her non-violent struggle against dictatorship and her health is closely watched.

"It is not serious sickness ... She suffered car sickness. She cannot stand that feeling and told us she wanted to take a rest," Min Min Soe told Reuters.

Aung San Suu Kyi's only communication with the outside world has been through her legal team, which says its access to her is limited and monitored by authorities.