Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says

BANGKOK: Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday (Aug 3), a spokeswoman for the Myanmar government said, amid concerns over the health of the 81-year-old.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has been in detention since February 2021 when an elected civilian government led by her was ousted by Myanmar's military in a dawn coup, plunging the impoverished Southeast Asian nation into turmoil.

Since then, Aung San Suu Kyi's exact whereabouts and health conditions have been difficult to determine, with no foreign leader or envoy having publicly met her.

On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi met with Arnaud de Baecque, Resident Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Myanmar in the capital Naypyitaw, government spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe said in a message via Telegram.

The ICRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.