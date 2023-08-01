Aung San Suu Kyi given partial pardon by Myanmar junta, has jail term reduced
The 78-year-old has only been seen once since she was held after the February 2021 military coup.
Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been pardoned on five of the 19 offences for which she was convicted and jailed for a total of 33 years, state media and an informed source reported on Tuesday (Aug 1).
The pardons would mean a reduction in her jail term of six years, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told the Eleven Media Group.
"Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts," state media said in a broadcast.
The military's State Administration Council also pardoned former president Win Myint, who was also arrested at the same time as Aung San Suu Kyi after the 2021 coup, on some of the charges for which he was convicted resulting in a reduction of four years in his jail term, the junta spokesman was quoted as saying.
The pardons came as part of an amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent.
Myanmar frequently grants amnesty to thousands of prisoners to commemorate holidays or special Buddhist dates.
Aung San Suu Kyi, who last week moved from prison to house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw, has been in detention since the military seized power in a coup in early 2021.
She has been sentenced to 33 years in jail for a clutch of charges, including corruption, possession of illegal walkie-talkies and flouting COVID-19 restrictions.
"She couldn't be freed completely although some sentences against her were pardoned. She still has to face 14 cases. Only five cases out of 19 were pardoned," a legal source said.
Myanmar Radio and Television reported the pardons on Tuesday but an informed source said she would remain in detention. "She won't be free from house arrest," said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, the daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, was first put under house arrest in 1989 after huge protests against decades of military rule.
In 1991, she won the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy but was only fully released from house arrest in 2010. She swept a 2015 election, held as part of tentative military reforms and her party won the next election in November 2020.
But the military complained of election fraud after the 2020 vote and said it had to take power in early 2021 to ensure that the complaints were investigated. Aung San Suu Kyi's party rejected the accusations of election fraud.
She has only been seen once since she was held after the February 2021 putsch - in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom in the military-built capital Naypyidaw.
The coup plunged the Southeast Asian nation into a conflict that has displaced more than a million people, according to the United Nations.
Many governments, particularly in the West, have called for the unconditional release of Aung San Suu Kyi and thousands of others detained in a bloody crackdown that the junta unleashed against pro-democracy protests in the wake of the coup.
One diplomatic source described the pardons as a "cosmetic move".
"This is a signal to the international community - without doing anything substantive," said the source who declined to be identified.