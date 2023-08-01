Aung San Suu Kyi given partial pardon by Myanmar junta, has jail term reduced

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been pardoned on five of the 19 offences for which she was convicted and jailed for a total of 33 years, state media and an informed source reported on Tuesday (Aug 1).

The pardons would mean a reduction in her jail term of six years, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told the Eleven Media Group.

"Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts," state media said in a broadcast.

The military's State Administration Council also pardoned former president Win Myint, who was also arrested at the same time as Aung San Suu Kyi after the 2021 coup, on some of the charges for which he was convicted resulting in a reduction of four years in his jail term, the junta spokesman was quoted as saying.

The pardons came as part of an amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent.

Myanmar frequently grants amnesty to thousands of prisoners to commemorate holidays or special Buddhist dates.