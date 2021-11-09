Verdict due next month in trial of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court will give its verdict next month on whether ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke cronavirus rules during elections her party won last year, a source said Tuesday (Nov 9).

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's February coup, which sparked huge protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, went on trial in June, and faces a raft of charges from illegally importing walkie talkies to sedition.

Media have been barred from attending proceedings at the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, and the junta recently banned her legal team from speaking to reporters.

On Tuesday Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at the latest hearing in the trial for allegedly flouting coronavirus rules during the 2020 elections, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

She would testify in her defence next week, the source said, adding a "final order pronouncing the verdict of the court" was set for Dec 14.

Aung San Suu Kyi faces three years in jail if found guilty.