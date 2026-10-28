In Myanmar's ancient Bagan, artisans struggling to preserve heritage pin hopes on tourism revival

BAGAN, Myanmar: For much of his life, Thuwunna Aung has made a living bringing wooden puppets to life.

He learnt the traditional art of marionette puppetry from his father, spending years honing his craft and performing for visitors in Myanmar's ancient city of Bagan.

But these days, performances are few and far between.

“Foreign tourists are very scarce now, there’re practically none. It's mostly domestic Myanmar pilgrims,” he told CNA.