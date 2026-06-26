Myanmar burns US$525 million of illegal drugs

YANGON: Myanmar authorities on Friday (Jun 26) torched seized drugs worth an estimated US$525 million, according to the home affairs minister, who blamed rebel factions for the war-ravaged country's booming trade in illegal narcotics.

Analysts say that crumbling governance since a military coup in 2021 triggered a civil war has allowed all sides to profit from the illicit drug trade.

Myanmar has emerged as the world's largest producer of opium after the Taliban government surged back to power in Afghanistan in 2021 and cracked down on the sedative narcotic.

It is also currently Southeast Asia's largest national source of methamphetamine, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Police in Yangon incinerated 31 different classes of drugs to mark the UN's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, local officials said, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.

On an industrial zone compound on the outskirts of Yangon, officials gave a three-second countdown before setting the petrol-doused drugs ablaze in a fire lasting 30 minutes. Firefighters then extinguished the flames.