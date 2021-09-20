Myanmar's Suu Kyi has 'no comment' on call for war against junta

YANGON: Toppled Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has "no comment" on a declaration of war against the junta by a shadow government dominated by lawmakers from her party, her lawyer said Monday (Sep 20).

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy government in a February coup, sparking huge democracy protests which have triggered a bloody crackdown from the junta.

NLD lawmakers make up the majority of a National Unity Government that is working to overturn the military regime and declared a "people's defensive war" earlier this month urging citizens to attack junta assets.

Following the declaration, clashes between local "people's defence forces" and the military have increased, and over a dozen army-owned communications towers have been attacked, according to anti-junta groups.

Aung San Suu Kyi had "no comment" when asked by her lawyers about the NUG's declaration of war, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said, and would comment only after discussions with others in the NLD leadership.

"She said she never turns against the wishes of the people," he added.

Non-violence is a core principle of the Nobel laureate's and was a defining characteristic of the democracy movement she led against a previous junta decades ago.

But many young protesters have embraced the resistance movement, seeing it as the only way to permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.