Myanmar cell towers attacked after shadow government 'war' call

YANGON: Protesters have destroyed around a dozen military-owned communications towers in Myanmar, witnesses and reports said on Wednesday (Sep 8), after the country's self-proclaimed shadow government issued a call for a "defensive war" against the junta.

The country has been in chaos since the military seized power in February, sparking mass pro-democracy rallies followed by a deadly crackdown and renewed fighting with ethnic rebel militias in border areas.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 8,000 arrested, according to local observers.

Protesters said that they targeted 11 mobile phone masts belonging to the military-owned Mytel, one of the country's four main cell networks, in the town of Budalin in the central Sagaing region.

"Our intention is to destroy the military business. Their businesses support (them) to maintain their power. Therefore, we have to destroy it," a resident involved in the operation told AFP.

Video footage from local media shows an explosion at the base of one tower followed by the structure falling down, to applause from onlookers.

Two more masts were destroyed elsewhere in the Sagaing region, local sources told AFP.