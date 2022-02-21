Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case, without Aung San Suu Kyi

THE HAGUE: Myanmar's junta is set to replace Aung San Suu Kyi at the UN's top court Monday (Feb 21) as it seeks to dismiss a case over the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

Aung San Suu Kyi personally presented Myanmar's arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) when the case was first heard in December 2019, but was ousted as civilian leader in a military coup last year.

The Nobel peace laureate, who faced criticism from rights groups for her involvement in the case, is now under house arrest and trial by the same generals she defended in The Hague.

In its "preliminary objections" on Monday, Myanmar will argue that the court has no jurisdiction over the case, and must throw it out before it moves on to substantive hearings.

Local Myanmar media said the junta has a new delegation led by Ko Ko Hlaing, international cooperation minister, and Thida Oo, attorney general, who will attend virtually.

Both have been hit with US sanctions over the coup.