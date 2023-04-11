Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar

BANGKOK: Dozens of people in coup-hit Myanmar's central region were killed in air strikes on Tuesday (Apr 11), according to local media reports and a witness contacted by AFP.

The country has been in chaos and its economy in tatters since the military seized power in February 2021.

The death toll from the early Tuesday morning strike on the remote Kantbalu township in the Sagaing region is unclear.

BBC Burmese, the Irrawaddy and Radio Free Asia reported that there were at least 50 fatalities with dozens more wounded.

The Sagaing region - near the second-largest city Mandalay - has put up some of the fiercest resistance to the military's rule, with intense fighting raging there for months.

Graphic video clips circulating on social media, which AFP has been unable to verify, show bodies scattered among the ruins of homes.

"We are going to rescue you if we hear you screaming," one person could be heard saying in the video. "Please scream!"

A rescuer connected to an anti-coup People's Defence Force group told AFP that women and children were among the dead.

After recovering bodies and transporting victims for medical treatment, he estimated that the death toll could be up to 100.

Before military aircraft strafed Pazi Gyi village, scores of locals had gathered to mark the opening of a local defence force office.

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow body dominated by former lawmakers from ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, condemned the strike as a "heinous act".

"We ... share the great pain felt by the families affected by this tragedy," it said in a statement.