Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi denies junta charge of incitement to cause alarm: Reports

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has denied a charge of incitement to cause public alarm, media reported on Tuesday (Oct 26), in her first court testimony since a February coup plunged the country into chaos and ended a decade of democratic reform.

Citing lawyers, BBC Burmese and Myanmar Now reported that Aung San Suu Kyi had denied incitement in connection with her party publishing a letter in February calling on international organisations not to cooperate with the junta.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.

A source with knowledge of the case told AFP that Aung San Suu Kyi "gave her statement at the court by herself".

The contents of her testimony on Tuesday "cannot be revealed" until the court has certified them, the source said, adding that this was expected next week.

Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial in June, four months after she was taken into custody, and faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for decades.

Media have been barred from attending her trial, and Myanmar's state media has not reported developments in her multiple legal cases.