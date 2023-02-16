Japanese peacemaker brokers rare but shaky truce between Myanmar’s military and Rakhine ethnic group

When Japanese peacemaker Yohei Sasakawa visited Myanmar’s western state of Rakhine earlier this month, he found relative calm in the usually volatile region.

A deal he had helped broker between the Myanmar military government and one of the most powerful ethnic armed groups last November had brought about a rare but shaky humanitarian truce.

It is a different picture from what Rakhine is infamously known for – a state where more than 700,000 Rohingyas were driven out during a violent military crackdown in 2017.

More recently, heightened hostilities between the Myanmar army and the local ethnic forces have sent residents fleeing.

In May last year, the Arakan Army – a major ethnic militia in Rakhine – intensified violent clashes with the Myanmar military, also known as the Tatmadaw.