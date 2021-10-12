Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

YANGON: Myanmar's ousted president described on Tuesday (Oct 12) turning down a deal to vacate his seat and save himself in the early moments of the February coup that snuffed out his country's short-lived democratic experiment, his lawyer said.

Win Myint, who was detained along with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, made the comments as he testified for the first time at his trial for incitement in a junta court.

The 69-year-old recounted how two senior army officers entered his room in the early hours of Feb 1 "and urged him to resign from his post of the presidency, giving the reason of ill health", lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.

"The president turned down their proposal, saying he was in good health. The officers warned him the denial would cause him much harm but the president told them he would rather die than consent," he added.

Similar dawn raids took place across the capital Naypyidaw, taking key civilian leaders into custody and ending the army's brief flirtation with democracy.

Win Myint - a long-time ally of Aung San Suu Kyi - faces a raft of charges, including incitement and sedition.