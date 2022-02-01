Myanmar crisis: Military must be part of talks but peace solution cannot be junta-led, says UN special envoy

SINGAPORE: Myanmar’s military junta cannot be ignored and left out of any upcoming peace process, said Noeleen Heyzer, the United Nations’ special envoy to the strife-torn country.

The junta seized power in a coup on Feb 1, 2021.

“The military, when I say that they are not legitimate, it doesn't mean that they have no role. They have a legitimate role. But they are not the legitimate government at this time,” Ms Heyzer, a former under secretary-general of the United Nations who was named its special envoy to Myanmar a few weeks ago, told CNA in an interview on Monday (Jan 31).

Heyzer said this in the wake of statements by the pro-democracy shadow National Unity Government who insist that the military, with its record of violence, should be totally excluded from any talks about the future of the country.

Since the Myanmar military power grab in February last year, more than 1,400 people have been killed and at least 12,000 more imprisoned. There has also been an increase in hunger and poverty in the country as escalating violence has led to the closure of many businesses and factories.

In December, the United Nations Security Council condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and staff members of the humanitarian organisation Save the Children in the eastern Kayah State.

“The killing will even get worse, unless we find a way to actually stop it,” said Ms Heyzer, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the military takeover.

However, Ms Heyzer also emphasised that while the military will have to be part of any upcoming peace process, the junta cannot be the force leading the process going forward.



And she urged youth activists protesting against the Tatmadaw – the official name of the armed forces of the Myanmar – to moderate their stance and think in the long-term.

“I know that many young people, especially the young, they’re willing to die fighting for a total political transformation," she said.



"Any political transformation requires a process and it's not going to happen overnight. And therefore, I want them to have something to live for, not to die for,” she said.