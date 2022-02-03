One year since Myanmar coup, UN Security Council backs 'will of the people'

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council said on Wednesday (Feb 2) it was deeply concerned by a continuing state of emergency imposed by the military in Myanmar and pushed for talks to resolve the situation in line "with the will and interests of the people".

In a statement agreed by consensus to mark the anniversary of the Feb 1, 2021 coup, the 15-member council again called for the release of all those still arbitrarily detained, including Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The coup in Myanmar triggered strikes and protests that led to about 1,500 civilians being killed in crackdowns and around 11,800 unlawfully held, according to United Nations human rights office figures.