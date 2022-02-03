Logo
Asia

One year since Myanmar coup, UN Security Council backs 'will of the people'
Asia

A soldier steps out of a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 15, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Stringer)

03 Feb 2022 09:33AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 09:37AM)
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council said on Wednesday (Feb 2) it was deeply concerned by a continuing state of emergency imposed by the military in Myanmar and pushed for talks to resolve the situation in line "with the will and interests of the people".

In a statement agreed by consensus to mark the anniversary of the Feb 1, 2021 coup, the 15-member council again called for the release of all those still arbitrarily detained, including Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The coup in Myanmar triggered strikes and protests that led to about 1,500 civilians being killed in crackdowns and around 11,800 unlawfully held, according to United Nations human rights office figures.

The Security Council called for an end to all violence throughout the country and for civilians to be protected.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at further recent violence in the country and expressed alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced persons. They condemned attacks on infrastructure, including health and education facilities," it said.

The statement also repeated the council's call "for the pursuance of dialogue with all parties concerned, and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar".

Myanmar's junta is now facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government.

Source: Reuters/dv

Myanmar United Nations UN Security Council

