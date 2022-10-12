Logo
Asia

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 more years in jail for graft: Source
Asia

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 more years in jail for graft: Source

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 more years in jail for graft: Source

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan 28, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

12 Oct 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 01:47PM)
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday (Oct 12) sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on charges of accepting a bribe, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The 77-year-old Nobel laureate, a figurehead of opposition to military rule, faces charges for at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, carrying combined maximum terms of nearly 190 years.

Aung San Suu Kyi has called the accusations against her absurd and denied any wrongdoing. She is being held in solitary confinement in the capital, Naypyitaw, and her trials have been conducted in closed courts.

The latest charges were related to allegations Aung San Suu Kyi accepted bribes from a businessman, said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Aung San Suu Kyi received three-year jail sentences on two charges, to be served concurrently.

Opponents of the military say the charges against Aung San Suu Kyi are aimed at blocking her from ever getting involved in politics again or trying to challenge the military's grip on power since last year's coup.

A junta spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment on Wednesday. The junta insists Myanmar's courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process. 

Source: Reuters/yb

