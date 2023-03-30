Dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party makes junta’s election plans less credible: Analysts

The dissolution of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party and much of Myanmar’s opposition puts the military junta’s election plans under greater scrutiny.

The move will cause the upcoming polls – which the military government has yet to set a date for – and their results to be less likely accepted by citizens and most of the international community, analysts said.

They added that this is expected to incite more unrest and violence in one of Southeast Asia’s poorest countries, more than two years into a bloody crisis following a military coup that has displaced over a million people.

Myanmar's election commission – which is fielded by military officials – on Tuesday (Mar 28) announced that the NLD and 39 other political parties would be dissolved, after failing to adhere to a deadline to re-register under a restrictive new electoral law.

Observers said the new law serves to extend the army’s grip on power, as parties would be forced to either comply or be disbanded under “the pretence of a legal decision”.