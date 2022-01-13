UN envoy urges 'inclusive' ASEAN approach to Myanmar crisis

Myanmar has been in chaos for nearly a year, with the military suppressing protests and fighting on different fronts with ethnic minority armies and newly formed militias it calls "terrorists".

At least 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to activists cited by the UN.

"The special envoy advocated for confidence-building measures involving all stakeholders, in addition to ethnic armed organisations," the statement said of Heyzer's discussion with Hun Sen.

The conflict has caused discord within ASEAN about how to deal with Myanmar, which saw the unprecedented sidelining last year of its top general from ASEAN meetings over a failure to honour peace commitments.

An envoy from the previous chair, Brunei, made meeting all stakeholders a precondition for visiting, which the junta rejected.

Cambodia's incoming Myanmar envoy Prak Sokhonn said that approach was not productive.

Heyzer urged Prak Sakhonn to work with her and the international community on "a coordinated strategy towards creating an enabling environment for inclusive dialogue".

"She emphasised solutions needed to derive from engaging directly with and listening carefully to all those affected," it said.