Myanmar anti-coup fighters call partial ceasefire for quake relief

NAYPYIDAW: Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar declared a two-week partial ceasefire as the military began on Sunday (Mar 30) to facilitate rescue operations and other relief work after a massive earthquake hit the war-torn country.

The People's Defence Force (PDF) will "implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations, except for defensive actions, in earthquake-affected areas starting Mar 30, 2025", the shadow National Unity Government said in a statement.

The government in exile said it would "collaborate with the UN and NGOs to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps" in areas that it controls, according to the statement, which was released on social media.