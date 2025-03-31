'Devastated': Relatives await news from Bangkok building collapse

BANGKOK: Three days after a Bangkok skyscraper collapsed in the wake of a devastating earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar, Naruemol Thonglek is still praying that her boyfriend will emerge from the immense pile of rubble where the building once stood.

The sudden crumbling of the 30-storey tower, which was under construction at the time of Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, has killed at least 11 people and rescue workers are racing to find 76 others still trapped among the debris.

Electrician Kyi Than, the boyfriend of Naruemol, is among those missing under the enormous mound of concrete and twisted metal being lifted by mechanical diggers as part of the desperate search.

"I'm devastated ... I've never seen anything like this in my entire life," 45-year-old Naruemol told AFP from a small shelter near the site, where a group of around 50 relatives await news.

"I still pray that he is alive but if he is no longer alive then I hope that we can retrieve his body," she said.