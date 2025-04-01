Survivors of Myanmar quake left without food, water and shelter, aid groups say

BANGKOK: Aid groups arriving in the worst-hit areas of Myanmar said there was an urgent need for shelter, food and water after last week's devastating quake, which killed more than 2,000 people, including 50 preschoolers in one school.
The 7.7 magnitude quake, which hit around lunchtime on Friday (Mar 28), was the strongest to hit the Southeast Asian country in more than a century, toppling ancient pagodas and modern buildings alike.
In neighbouring Thailand, rescuers pressed on searching for life in the rubble of a collapsed skyscraper in the capital Bangkok.
In Myanmar's Mandalay area, 50 preschoolers and two teachers were killed when their school collapsed, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
"In the hardest-hit areas ... communities struggle to meet their basic needs, such as access to clean water and sanitation, while emergency teams work tirelessly to locate survivors and provide life-saving aid," the UN body said in a report.
The International Rescue Committee said shelter, food, water and medical help were all needed in places such as Mandalay, near the epicentre of the quake.
"Having lived through the terror of the earthquake, people now fear aftershocks and are sleeping outside on roads or in open fields," an International Rescue Committee worker in Mandalay said.
"There is an urgent need for tents, as even those whose homes remain intact are too afraid to sleep indoors."
Civil war in Myanmar, where the junta seized power in a coup in 2021, has complicated efforts to reach those injured and made homeless by the Southeast Asian nation's biggest quake in a century.
In Mandalay, a resident told Reuters that people were desperately trying to organise their own efforts to dig bodies out of rubble as there was not enough equipment or rescue teams, and locals were wary of aftershocks.
"People went back inside the building in the daytime but still not dare to sleep at night," the resident said
"People are still sleeping outside and started getting sick ... as the ground has been hit by sun the whole day and so it's hot."
Around the city, apartment complexes have been flattened, a Buddhist religious complex eviscerated and hotels crumpled and twisted into ruins.
At some disaster sites, the smell of rotting bodies was unmistakable.
On the outskirts of Mandalay, a crematorium has received hundreds of bodies for disposal, with many more to come as victims are dug out of the rubble.
Fear of aftershocks has forced the city's 1,000-bed general hospital to move its patients into the car park, where they lie on gurneys with only a thin tarpaulin rigged overhead to shield them from the fierce tropical sun.
State media has reported Myanmar's death toll at 2,065, with more than 3,900 injured and at least 270 missing. The military government declared a week-long mourning period from Monday, with flags to fly at half-mast on official buildings until Apr 6 "in sympathy for the loss of life and damages".
A minute of silence in tribute to the victims was held on Tuesday.
The country came to a standstill at 12.51pm local time - the precise time the quake struck on Friday - to remember those lost.
INTERNATIONAL AID EFFORT
The junta's tight control over communication networks and the damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure caused by the quakes have intensified the challenges for aid workers.
Even before Friday's quake, Myanmar's 50 million people were suffering, the country ravaged by four years of civil war sparked when the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in 2021.
The UN says at least 3.5 million people were displaced by the conflict before the quake, many of them at risk of hunger.
The junta says it is doing its best to respond to the disaster but there have been multiple reports in recent days of the military carrying out airstrikes on armed groups opposed to its rule, even as the country reels from the quake's devastation.
UN special envoy to Myanmar Julie Bishop called on Monday for all parties to cease hostilities and focus on protecting civilians and delivering aid.
In response to the quake, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued an exceptionally rare appeal for foreign assistance, breaking with the isolated ruling generals' customary practice of shunning help from abroad in the wake of major disasters.
International aid efforts since the quake have included an emergency appeal for US$100 million to help victims from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
HOPES DIM AT COLLAPSED BUILDING
In Bangkok, rescuers were still scouring the ruins of an unfinished skyscraper that collapsed for signs of life, but aware that as four days had passed since the quake, the odds of finding survivors lengthened.
"There are about 70 bodies underneath ... and we hope by some miracle one or two are still alive," volunteer rescue leader Bin Bunluerit said at the building site.
Search and rescue teams said they planned to bring in emotional support dogs for the relatives of the dead and missing, as family and friends feared the worst.
"The rescue teams are doing their best. I can see that," said 19-year-old Artithap Lalod, who was waiting for news of his brother.
"However it turns out, that's how it has to be. We just have to accept that things will be the way they are," he said.
Thirteen deaths have been confirmed at the building site, with 74 people still missing. Thailand's national death toll from the quake stands at 20.
Initial tests showed that some steel samples collected from the site of the collapsed building were substandard, Thai industry ministry officials said. The government has launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.
Thai officials said a meeting of regional leaders in Bangkok later this week would go ahead as planned, although Myanmar's leader may attend by teleconference.