'The city was at a standstill': Panic in Bangkok as tremors from Myanmar quake spark evacuations

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Pang Xue Qiang was in a taxi to Bangkok's Thonglor district when he felt the ground shaking at about 1.30pm on Friday (Mar 28).

“I steeled myself to see if I was hallucinating," said the 33-year-old, who saw people running onto the streets.

A powerful earthquake had hit central Myanmar, sending tremors rippling in the Thai capital.

Not wanting to be trapped, Mr Pang abandoned the taxi and saw buildings shaking.

“Everyone abandoned everything, the shops were all vacated and we were all frantically waiting for news or updates on our phones, out in the open spaces,” he told CNA.

“The city was at a standstill, and it was something I never thought I would witness in Bangkok.”

The powerful tremors brought down an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok, trapping dozens of workers. There was damage to many high-rise buildings, and the city's rapid transit system was suspended.

In Myanmar, where the epicentre was about 17.2km from the city of Mandalay, buildings fell onto their sides, roads cracked open, and the well-known Ava bridge collapsed.

Myanmar's ruling military has declared a state of emergency in multiple regions and appealed for international aid.