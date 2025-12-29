Myanmar's election a 'democratic charade' amid low turnout, legitimacy doubts: Analysts

The first phase of Myanmar’s military-led election took place on Sunday (Dec 28), but analysts say the polls are unlikely to deliver meaningful political change amid low voter turnout, the exclusion of parts of the country and an expected outcome.

The election – held over three phases with the next two on Jan 11 and 25 – is the nation’s first since the military junta seized power in a 2021 coup.

The process has drawn criticism for a framework that ensures continued military influence in parliament, including restricting voting to areas where the military maintains varying degrees of control.

“It’s a democratic charade,” said Philip Robertson, director of Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates, a Bangkok-based labour and human rights group.

“(The junta) is just going through the motions … rather than some sort of exercise that could result in meaningful political change.”