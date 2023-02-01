Myanmar junta granted six-month state of emergency extension: State media

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar's junta extended the country's state of emergency by another six months, the acting president said at a leadership meeting broadcast on state TV on Wednesday (Feb 1), as protesters marked the anniversary of a 2021 military coup with a "silent protest".

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, in a meeting on Tuesday with the army-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), also said multi-party elections must be held "as the people desire".

He did not provide a timeline for the polls, which cannot be held during a state of emergency. Critics have said any elections are likely to be a sham aimed at allowing the military to retain power.

"Although according to the section 425 of the constitution, (a state of emergency) can only be granted two times, the current situation is under unusual circumstances and it is suitable to extend it one more time of six months," Acting President Myint Swe saying said at the meeting broadcast by MRTV.

The Southeast Asian country's top generals led a putsch in February 2021 after five years of tense power-sharing under a quasi-civilian political system created by the military.