Myanmar ethnic group vows to block elections in its enclave

YANGON: One of Myanmar's most powerful ethnic groups pledged on Monday (Aug 11) to block elections in areas it controls, rejecting polls the military junta has touted as a way of ending the nation's civil war.

The Arakan Army (AA) has emerged as a key challenger to Myanmar's ruling generals since a 2021 military coup sparked war and today controls nearly all of western Rakhine state.

In addition to the AA, the military is battling an array of other ethnic armies that have long resisted central rule and have been joined on the frontlines by new pro-democracy guerrilla units.

Late last month, the junta ended the nationwide state of emergency declared during the coup and said it would hold a general election in December.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Opposition groups including democratic lawmakers ousted in the coup are boycotting the vote, while a UN expert has branded it a "fraud" designed to legitimise the junta's continuing rule.

Khaing Thu Kha, a spokesman for the AA, said the election would be blocked from areas of Rakhine controlled by the group – 14 out of the state's 17 townships, according to conflict monitors.

"An election without public support will not benefit the people and will only create more confusion for the people," said Khaing Thu Kha at a livestreamed news conference.

"The election may be able to be held in the area controlled by the military council, but it will not be allowed in areas controlled by us," he added.

"It is certain that the Rakhine people are not interested in the elections."