Myanmar expels East Timor's representative over war crimes case

YANGON: Myanmar's junta said on Sunday (Feb 15) it had ordered the ejection of East Timor's top representative there after a rights group said Dili had opened a legal case against the military for war crimes.

The Chin Human Rights Organization said this month East Timor has appointed a senior prosecutor to investigate a war crimes case it has lodged against Myanmar's junta.

The organisation entered the complaint, which also alleges crimes against humanity, under the principle of universal jurisdiction - allowing domestic courts to try international offences.

A junta statement said Dili's reported appointment of a senior prosecutor to investigate the case was a "great disappointment".

It said East Timor's charge d'affaires had been summoned on Friday and was given a week to leave Myanmar.