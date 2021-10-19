Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure

Myanmar's military government has freed hundreds of political prisoners from the notorious Insein prison, including Aung San Suu Kyi's party spokesman and a famous comedian Zarganar, local media reported.

Minutes after military ruler Min Aung Hlaing's speech on Monday (Oct 18), state television announced more than 5,600 people arrested or wanted over their roles in anti-coup protests would be freed in an amnesty on humanitarian grounds.

The release was described by some activists as a ploy by the ruling military to try to rebuild its international reputation after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) took the rare step of excluding the junta chief from its summit.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews on Twitter welcomed the release but said it was "outrageous" that they were detained in the first place.

"The junta is releasing political prisoners in Myanmar not because of a change of heart, but because of pressure," he said.