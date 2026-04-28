Fuel shortage in crisis-hit Myanmar deepens daily hardship, raises food security concerns

YANGON: Rice harvesting in Myanmar, typically a crucial and busy period, is now fraught with uncertainty.

Farmers are racing against time to bring in crops before the monsoon season that typically starts in May.

But fuel shortages – driven by a mix of domestic constraints and global supply pressures, including tensions in the Middle East – have made it increasingly difficult for them to operate machinery.

“Many of the crops are now overdue for harvest. If the tide rises or the weather worsens, it will be even more devastating for us,” one farmer told CNA.

Even harvesting by hand offers little relief, they said, as fuel is needed to power threshing machines to separate grain from husk.

“How can we afford these prices? Even if we could afford them, the fuel isn't available. It's almost impossible to find. All the farms here face the same problem,” the farmer lamented.

“Those with money can use connections to get what they need, but farmers like us are the ones who suffer.”

The worsening fuel shortage is raising fresh concerns over food security in a country already strained by a coup that began in 2021, economic pressure and recent natural disasters.

Fuel prices have reportedly surged to around 12,000 kyat (about US$3) per litre on the black market – more than double the rates at official petrol stations.

The crisis is now rippling across both rural and urban areas, affecting farmers, workers and businesses alike.