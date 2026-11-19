HOW THE CASE UNFOLDED

The legal challenge began in November 2019 when the West African country of The Gambia, with the backing of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, filed proceedings against Myanmar at the ICJ.

It alleged that Myanmar had violated the 1948 UN Genocide Convention through its military actions against the predominantly Muslim Rohingya in 2017.

A UN fact-finding mission concluded that the military offensive had included “genocidal acts”.

Then-state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi personally appeared before the World Court to defend Myanmar, arguing that the country had no genocidal intent.

In January 2020, the court ordered Myanmar to take measures to prevent genocide against the Rohingya while the case was under consideration.

Myanmar’s military seized power in a February 2021 coup, arresting and imprisoning Aung San Suu Kyi.

Following the coup, the National Unity Government (NUG), Myanmar’s parallel civilian government comprising elected lawmakers ousted by the military, was formed.

In February 2022, the NUG announced that it accepted the ICJ’s jurisdiction and would withdraw Myanmar’s preliminary objections to the genocide case.

According to Ben Lee, executive director of the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar and an international lawyer, the NUG has since cooperated with the ICJ, the International Criminal Court (ICC), universal-jurisdiction cases in domestic courts, and UN human rights mechanisms and investigators.

“We have seen the National Unity Government issue a policy position on the Rohingya and Rakhine state, which was very much rights-focused,” he said.

The World Court heard arguments from both Myanmar and The Gambia in 2022, followed by further hearings in January this year.

During the January hearings, Gambian Justice Minister Dawda Jallow told the court the Rohingya had suffered “the most horrific violence and destruction one could imagine”.

“They have been targeted for destruction,” said Jallow.

Myanmar rejected the allegations as “unsubstantiated”, arguing that the military had acted in a “counter-terrorism operation”.