14,000 displaced in Myanmar after record rain sparks floods

BAGO, Myanmar: Residents of Myanmar's flood-hit Bago city salvaged food and belongings from their waterlogged homes on Tuesday (Oct 10) after record rainfall triggered floods that authorities said have displaced 14,000 people.

The rainy season typically brings months of heavy downpours to the Southeast Asian country, but scientists say man-made climate change is making weather patterns more intense.

In eastern Bago city residents waded down streets through waist-deep water or floated along in boats or on rubber tyres, as ripples lapped at shuttered shops and houses.

"This is the first time my house has been flooded in my life," Phwar Than Hme, 101, told AFP from the monastery where she was taking shelter.

"I was standing on a chair while my house was being flooded."

"My neighbour and rescue people told me not to stay at home and to go to the camp. They carried me on their backs and brought me here."