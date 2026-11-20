NAYPYIDAW: A historic ruling by the top UN court that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority was "not fair", the country's presidential spokeswoman said on Friday (Nov 20).

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday laid out searing evidence of Myanmar's atrocities against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.

Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed "widespread sexual violence" against women and "extreme violence" against children, the court's president said.

Asked about the ICJ decision at a press conference in the capital Naypyidaw, spokeswoman Khaing Khaing Soe called it unfair.

"When we look at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision," she said, noting the 9-6 vote.

"So this was not a unanimous decision," she added. "I would say it is not fair."