Myanmar junta air strike on hospital kills 31, aid workers say

MRAUK U: A Myanmar military air strike killed more than 30 people at a hospital, aid workers said on Thursday (Dec 11), as the junta wages a withering offensive ahead of elections beginning this month.

The junta has increased air strikes year-on-year since the start of Myanmar's civil war, conflict monitors say, after snatching power in a 2021 putsch ending a decade-long democratic experiment.

The military has set polls starting Dec 28 - touting the vote as an off-ramp to fighting - but rebels have pledged to block it from territory they control, which the junta is battling to claw back.

A military jet bombed the general hospital of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine state, bordering Bangladesh, on Wednesday evening, two aid workers said.

A junta spokesman could not be reached for comment.

At least 20 bodies were visible on the ground outside the hospital overnight, while daybreak revealed rubble covering ward beds, masonry peppered by shrapnel and the nearby ground cratered.

"This is an inhuman act. It is vile and violent," said aid worker Wai Hun Aung - who arrived on the scene on Thursday morning.

He said 31 people were killed and 68 wounded.

"They are saying that they will hold elections on Dec 28," he added. "Even at this time, they are brutally killing the people."