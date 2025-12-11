Myanmar junta air strike on hospital kills 31: On-site aid worker

MRAUK U: A Myanmar military air strike killed more than 30 people at a hospital, an on-site aid worker said on Thursday (Dec 11), as the junta wages a withering offensive ahead of elections beginning this month.

The junta has increased air strikes year-on-year since the start of Myanmar's civil war, conflict monitors say, after snatching power in a 2021 putsch ending a decade-long democratic experiment.

The military has set polls starting Dec 28 - touting the vote as an off-ramp to fighting - but rebels have pledged to block it from territory they control, which the junta is battling to claw back.

A military jet bombed the general hospital of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine state, bordering Bangladesh, on Wednesday evening, said on-site aid worker Wai Hun Aung.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The situation is very terrible," he said. "As for now, we can confirm there are 31 deaths and we think there will be more deaths. Also there are 68 wounded and will be more and more."

At least 20 shrouded bodies were visible on the ground outside the hospital overnight.

A junta spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.