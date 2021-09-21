Myanmar's Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pleads not guilty

YANGON: Myanmar's junta has put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for incitement, her lawyer said on Tuesday (Sep 21), the latest in a list of charges that could see her jailed for decades.

Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy were deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal junta crackdown on dissent.

The Nobel laureate, 76, has been under house arrest ever since, with meetings with her lawyers and court appearances her only link to the outside world.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of incitement, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said, adding she "seemed to be in good health", a week after she skipped a separate hearing because she felt unwell.

Each charge carries a maximum of three years in prison.

Ousted president Win Myint has also pleaded not guilty to incitement.