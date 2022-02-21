Myanmar junta urges ASEAN envoy not to engage with 'terrorist' groups

"The ministry notes that while some deliberations were constructive on the implementation of the five-point consensus, two members have suggested (for the) special envoy to engage with unlawful associations and terrorist groups," Myanmar's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

In its first public response to last week's ASEAN meeting, the ministry said suggesting the envoy engage with such groups was "not only contrary to the principles of the ASEAN charter but also undermines ASEAN's counter-terrorism efforts".

Representatives from the military-controlled government have not been invited to ASEAN meetings since late last year.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government a year ago, with more than 1,500 civilians killed in a crackdown against junta opponents, according to figures cited by a Thai-based activists group.

The military, which has disputed the death tally, is also fighting on multiple fronts with armed pro-democracy groups in the countryside and ethnic minority forces.

Zin Mar Aung, the NUG's foreign minister, welcomed the call by Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah for the special envoy Prak Sokhonn to meet with the NUG.

In a message on Twitter, Zin Mar Aung thanked Saifuddin for his "strong support to find a solution on Myanmar and his clear message to the special envoy".

Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister, has said engaging with the NUG was complicated because of the junta's objections, though said the envoy could act as a "bridge".

He said his predecessor as ASEAN envoy was unable to visit Myanmar because of preconditions by some ASEAN members that the ruling generals found unacceptable.

Those included access to Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the elected government ousted in last year's coup. Aung San Suu Kyi is on trial accused of multiple crimes.