ASEAN envoy to Myanmar in talks with junta over terms of visit, seeks access to Aung San Suu Kyi

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Brunei diplomat appointed by a Southeast Asian regional bloc as its special envoy to Myanmar said on Saturday (Sep 4) he is still negotiating with the military on the terms of a visit to the country and he has sought access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to end the violence that erupted in Myanmar after the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi and took power in February, and has sought to open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents.

ASEAN tasked Erywan Yusof, Brunei's second foreign affairs minister, last month with leading these efforts.

"There is an urgent need to go now to Myanmar. But I think before all that, I need to have assurances," Erywan told Reuters in an interview.

"I need to be able to have a clear picture of what I'm supposed to do, what they are going to allow me to do when I visit."