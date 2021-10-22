Myanmar rejects ASEAN decision to exclude junta leader from summit

Myanmar's military government said on Friday (Oct 22) it rejected a decision by its neighbours to invite only a non-political representative to an upcoming regional summit, in what was an unprecedented snub to the leader of a Feb 1 coup.

The junta's foreign ministry said in a press release that heads of state or government of Myanmar enjoyed equal and full rights to participate in summits of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The next summit is due to take place on Oct 26 to 28.

The decision taken by ASEAN foreign ministers at an emergency meeting last Friday was an unusually bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which traditionally favours a policy of engagement and non-interference.

The junta said after the meeting that the decision went against ASEAN's long-time central principle of consensus.