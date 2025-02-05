Myanmar junta bid to sell Aung San Suu Kyi mansion flops for third time

YANGON: Myanmar's junta failed in its attempt to auction Aung San Suu Kyi's lakeside mansion on Wednesday (Feb 5), with no bids submitted for the former democracy leader's home – the third time the sale has flopped.

The two-storey Yangon house, with about 0.8 ha of land, was put up for sale with a minimum price of US$140 million following a decades-long dispute over the property between the Nobel laureate and her brother.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent years under house arrest at the mansion under a former junta, has been detained since the military seized power once again in February 2021.

Around a dozen journalists, watched over by security personnel in plain clothes, attended the kerbside sale outside the colonial-era house on leafy University Avenue, a few doors from the US embassy.

After calling for bids starting from 297 billion kyats (US$140 million) and getting no response, the auctioneer called off the sale, AFP reporters at the scene saw.

"I announce the auction is not successful after calling for bids three times," the auctioneer said.

Similar auctions failed in March and August last year.