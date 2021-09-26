Myanmar junta blames Internet blackouts on anti-coup fighters

BANGKOK: Myanmar's junta has denied suspending the Internet in conflict-wracked regions, blaming a recent spate of data blackouts on anti-coup protesters who had destroyed military-owned communications towers.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, triggering huge protests that security forces have sought to quell in bloody crackdowns.

Some in the anti-coup movement formed local "people's defence forces" in their townships to fight back, and in recent weeks destroyed several communications towers belonging to military-owned Mytel in western Chin state.

Reports of an Internet and data blackout - particularly in regions where local defence forces and the military are locked in conflict - emerged soon after.

The junta's foreign ministry on Saturday (Sep 25) denied that the State Administration Council - as the military regime dubs itself - was responsible.

"In fact, the recent Internet connections were disrupted due to the terrorist acts such as destroying of communication towers by terrorist groups," the ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry urged some foreign missions in Yangon to thoroughly verify information before making statements."

Post-coup Myanmar is no stranger to Internet blackouts, with the junta imposing one in the early hours of Feb 1 as soldiers arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other top politicians from her National League for Democracy party.

A nationwide mobile data blackout was also imposed during the nighttime hours in the weeks following the powergrab.

On Sunday, anti-coup fighters told AFP that telecommunications services in Pinlebu, Kawlin and Wuntho townships in northern Sagaing region - where clashes with the military have been fierce - were down since the early hours of the day.

"We could not use Internet and phone" since 2am, an anti-coup fighter who had fled Kawlin told AFP, adding that security forces were flooding into the area.

"The people are worried that the junta would launch a big operation," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.