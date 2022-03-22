Myanmar junta 'categorically rejects' US Rohingya genocide declaration

YANGON: Myanmar's junta on Tuesday (Mar 22) said it "categorically rejects" a United States declaration that the military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

"The narratives mentioned in the speech of the Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) are found to be far from reality," the junta's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

"Myanmar has never engaged in any genocidal actions and does not have any genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, racial or religious group or any other group," the statement added.