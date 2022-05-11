Myanmar junta charges central bank ex-deputy governor with corruption

YANGON: Myanmar's junta has charged a former central bank deputy governor with corruption, state media reported Wednesday (May 11), the latest figure close to Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government to be prosecuted by the military.

Trained in the United States and Britain, Bo Bo Nge was appointed in 2017 as liberalisation swept the Southeast Asian nation after the former junta relaxed its grip on power.

He was detained shortly after the coup last year as the military rounded up high-ranking members of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government as well as other officials and advisors.

A corruption case was opened after several "complaints" against Bo Bo Nge were examined by the Anti-Corruption Commission, according to a report in the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar.

They included failing to collect tax due on withdrawals of around US$1.4 million from an account held by officials from the Open Society Foundation and other actions that "caused losses to the government", it said.

A guilty verdict on the charge carries a maximum 15-year jail term although the report gave no details on when court proceedings would begin.