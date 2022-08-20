Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiations with Aung San Suu Kyi after her trial

The military regime's cases against Aung San Suu Kyi were proceeding according to law, the junta chief said.

He also cited the case of South Korean president Park Geun-hye who "was also sentenced according to the law" for corruption in 2018.

Park was later pardoned and released.

Other charges against Aung San Suu Kyi include seven counts of corruption, breaking electoral law and breaching the colonial-era official secrets law - for which she is co-accused with detained Australian economist Sean Turnell.

Both face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty on that charge.

There was enough evidence against Turnell for a "serious conviction", Min Aung Hlaing said.

The junta could be lenient if the Australian government "acted positively", he said, without providing details.

In July, a junta spokesman told AFP it was "not impossible" that the regime would enter into dialogue with Aung San Suu Kyi to resolve the turmoil sparked by the military's power-grab last year.

STALLED DIPLOMACY

Aung San Suu Kyi remains a revered figure locally for her courageous opposition to a previous junta, despite her international reputation suffering after governing in a power-sharing deal with the generals when she won elections in 2015.

But many of those currently embroiled in fighting with the military have said the movement must go further than what the Nobel laureate led decades ago.

Dissidents today - including so-called "People's Defence Forces" that have sprung up to fight junta forces - say the goal now is to permanently root out military dominance from the country's politics and economy.

Diplomatic efforts by the 10-country bloc Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - of which Myanmar is a member - have so far failed to halt the bloodshed.