Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid: Document

BANGKOK: Thai officials found assets belonging to adult children of Myanmar's junta leader during a raid on the Bangkok apartment of a Myanmar tycoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to an official record and two people with knowledge of the case.

Title deeds and bankbooks belonging to Min Aung Hlaing’s daughter and son were found at the home of Tun Min Latt, 53, when he was arrested in the Thai capital last September along with three Thai nationals on charges of conspiracy to traffic narcotics and money laundering.

Tun Min Latt, who has interests in hotels, energy and mining, is a close associate of Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power from the democratically elected government in February 2021, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last year.

He has procured supplies for the military, the sources said. Publicly available pictures show them together at an arms fair in 2019.

Tun Min Latt is in pre-trial detention and his lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Min Aung Hlaing’s two children face no legal action over the assets, according to the two people with knowledge of the case. They added that Thai authorities did not consider them relevant to the investigation against Tun Min Latt.

Min Aung Hlaing’s son Aung Pyae Sone and his daughter Khin Thiri Thet Mon, who along with their father have been sanctioned by the United States and Canada, did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters. The US said they had businesses that "directly benefited from their father’s position and malign influence".

Their father also could not be reached for comment, and messages to Myanmar's military junta went unanswered.

The discovery of the documents indicated close ties between Tun Min Latt and the Myanmar junta chief’s family.