Myanmar junta chief meets Aung San Suu Kyi party stalwart

YANGON: Myanmar's junta chief sat down with a prominent senior figure of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party on Sunday (Dec 5), the first significant meeting since the February coup.

The military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party from power, pushing many of her closest political allies into hiding while others have been arrested.

The junta has alleged electoral fraud in last year's poll as a justification for the putsch, but much of the country is in open revolt calling for a return to democracy.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday met with longtime politician and NLD stalwart Tin Oo, who has in recent years receded from the political landscape due to old age and poor health.

"Min Aung Hlaing told U Tin Oo that health treatment could be provided if necessary, and his army hospital will help," the junta's information team announced.

Tin Oo, a 94-year-old former army general and co-founder of the NLD, was pictured wearing his party pin - a trademark red flag with a golden peacock - during the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, who was all smiles in civilian attire.