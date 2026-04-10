Myanmar junta chief sworn in as president

NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as president on Friday (Apr 10), AFP journalists saw, continuing his rule from a civilian post five years after snatching power in a military coup.

As the nation's armed forces chief, Min Aung Hlaing ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 - detaining the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and triggering a civil war.

After five years, he organised an election concluding in January, excluding her party and securing a walkover win for military allies in civilian politics who backed him into the top office.

A triumphant parliamentary ceremony in the sprawling capital Naypyidaw saw the 69-year-old read aloud the presidential oath promising to "strive for further flourishing the eternal principles of justice, liberty and equality".

"I will dedicate myself to the service of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," he said, starting his five-year term.

Min Aung Hlaing had resigned as top general to take over as president of the new government ahead of Myanmar's Thingyan holiday starting on Monday, which celebrates the new year with water-splashing ceremonies of renewal and rejuvenation.

However, democracy watchdogs deride the transition as a rebranding of military rule in an unconvincing civilian disguise.

AFP reporters saw bomb squads patrolling Naypyidaw hotels ahead of the ceremony and parliament was sequestered by rings of checkpoints.

The junta declared the election as a return of power to the people and a chance for reconciliation in the civil war.

But more than two-thirds of Min Aung Hlaing's 30 ministers, also sworn in Friday, are either retired or serving members of the military.

A similar proportion served in the post-coup junta leadership, while more than ten have been subject to international sanctions.

Myanmar's post-coup leaders have been considered pariahs by many nations abroad.