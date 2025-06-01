Myanmar junta extends ceasefire again after quake

YANGON: Myanmar's junta has extended a post-earthquake truce, after the expiry of a previous humanitarian ceasefire it was accused of flouting with a continued campaign of air strikes.

The junta initially declared a truce in the many-sided civil war after a huge quake in late March killed nearly 3,800 people and left tens of thousands homeless.

The truce has been extended before, although conflict monitors say fighting has continued, including regular air strikes.

A statement from the junta information team on Saturday said there would be an extension of the armistice - which expired on May 31 - until Jun 30.

This would "facilitate rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in earthquake-affected areas", it said in the statement.

It added that the state was "intensively engaging in reconstruction of damaged government offices and departments, public residences and transport facilities".

The ceasefire would also allow the country to hold "a free and fair multi-party democracy general election", according to the statement.