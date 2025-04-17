Myanmar junta says to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty

YANGON: Myanmar's military government said on Thursday (Apr 17) it will release nearly 5,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the country's new year festivities.

Civil rights groups say the junta has arrested thousands of protesters and activists since its 2021 coup cut short Myanmar's experiment with democracy and plunged the nation into a multi-sided civil war.

Amnesties are regularly announced to commemorate national holidays or Buddhist festivals, but most high-profile political prisoners including deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi remain detained.

A junta statement said 4,893 prisoners will be pardoned "to participate in the state-building process, for peace of mind of people and on compassionate grounds".

To convey the "loving kindness of the state", the junta also said other prisoners would have their sentences reduced by one-sixth, except for those who had committed serious offences.

The offences include unlawful association and terrorism, as well as murder and rape.

The junta said 13 foreign nationals would also be pardoned and deported, without giving details of their identities or crimes.

Early on Thursday morning an AFP journalist saw crowds of families gathered outside Yangon's Insein prison, prepared to meet those freed.