Myanmar junta frees hundreds of prisoners in annual amnesty

YANGON: Hundreds of prisoners walked free in Myanmar on Sunday (Jan 4) after the junta announced annual independence day pardons, just a week after the start of an election that international monitors have denounced as a sham.

The military grabbed power in a 2021 coup that triggered civil war, pitting pro-democracy rebels against junta forces, with thousands of activists since arrested.

A dozen buses full of released prisoners exited Yangon's Insein prison on Sunday morning, with some waving to crowds of well-wishers, AFP journalists saw.

Family members outside the prison held up signs with the names of their jailed loved ones, unsure if they would be among those freed.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

One man said he was hoping to see his father, who was jailed for "doing politics".

"His sentence is about to end. I hope he will be released as soon as possible," said the man, who declined to be named due to security concerns.

In total, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing pardoned 6,134 imprisoned Myanmar nationals, the National Defence and Security Council said, adding that 52 foreign prisoners would also be released and deported.

The yearly prisoner amnesty that the junta said was "on humanitarian and compassionate grounds" was announced as the country marks 78 years of independence from British colonial rule.

Several freed men and women embraced relatives in tears outside Insein, which is notorious for alleged brutal rights abuses.

Some who spoke to AFP said they had been arrested for drugs, theft and other non-political crimes.

"I am very happy to reunite with my family," said 35-year-old Yazar Tun, as he held one of his three children outside Insein.

He said he served around eight months of a year-long sentence for loitering.

Prominent model and former doctor Nang Mwe San was also among those released, an AFP journalist saw.

She was arrested in 2022 on a charge of "harming culture and dignity" for posting allegedly explicit videos online.