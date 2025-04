Myanmar junta chief meets foreign leaders, UN says military choking aid

BANGKOK: Myanmar's ostracised junta chief met the leaders of India and Thailand during a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday (Apr 4), and the UN said his military was limiting humanitarian aid following the earthquake that killed over 3,100 people amid civil war.Shunned by most world leaders since leading a 2021 coup that overthrew an elected government and ignited nationwide conflict, Min Aung Hlaing's rare foreign trip exploits a window opened by the earthquake to ramp up diplomacy.On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Min Aung Hlaing had two-way meetings with Thai premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with recovery from the quake a common topic.With a protracted civil war ravaging Myanmar since the coup, Modi called for a post-earthquake ceasefire in the country of 55 million people to be made permanent, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said."Political resolution to the conflict is the only way forward, starting with inclusive and credible elections," spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.Myanmar's junta announced a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday until Apr 22 in operations against armed opponents, reflecting moves by a rebel alliance and a shadow government that includes parts of the previous administration.The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the junta was restricting aid supplies to quake-hit areas where local communities did not back its rule.It also said it was investigating 53 reported attacks by the junta against opponents, including airstrikes, of which 16 were after a ceasefire on Apr 2.A junta spokesman did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment.